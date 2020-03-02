Staff member at Kent Hospital has been in contact with a person who has tested positive CoronaVirus

Bosses at a Kent hospital have called an urgent meeting this afternoon after a further a staff member revealed that she has been exposed to a carrier of the Corona Virus over the weekend.

The hospital worker revealed that person she had been in contact has been tested as positive and one of the 40 confirmed cases in the UK. Four new cases have been confirmed this afternoon by Public health England.

The staff member who has not been named is understood to work within a department at Seven Oaks Hospitial. A previous scare was relating to a second staff member who worked in the Minor injuries department within the hospital estate.

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment