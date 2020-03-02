Home » Staff at Maidstone studio being tested for corona virus
Staff at Maidstone studio being tested for corona virus

2nd March 2020
There are reports that a member of staff in Maidstone tested positive for coronavirus last night.

According to social media reports, the first case of corona virus has reportedly been confirmed in Kent.

A member of staff who works at one of the businesses at Maidstone Studios is understood to have tested positive yesterday evening.

A spokesman for Maidstone Studios said: “I believe the Head Office here are in a meeting about the situation as we speak and will be releasing a statement later today.”

