Rush Hour Stabbing Outside Shepherd’s Bush Market Station

Emergency services have been called to a stabbing attack outside the busy Shepherd’s Bush Market Station at just after 7.30pm on Monday evening .

A teenager has been rushed to hospital following the attack

A Spokesperson for the Met Police said – “No arrests at this stage have been made. A road closure has been put in place whist police carry out investigations and motorists are advised to use alternative routes, Police have also issued a Section 60 Order granting officers additional stop and search powers.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has info that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6340/2 Mar.