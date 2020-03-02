Home » Rush Hour Stabbing Outside Shepherd’s Bush Market Station
Rush Hour Stabbing Outside Shepherd’s Bush Market Station

2nd March 2020
Emergency services  have been called to a stabbing attack outside the busy  Shepherd’s Bush Market Station at just after 7.30pm on Monday evening .

A  teenager has  been rushed to hospital following the attack

A Spokesperson for the Met Police  said  – “No arrests at this stage have been made. A road closure has been put in place whist police carry out investigations and motorists are advised to use alternative routes, Police have also issued a  Section 60 Order  granting officers additional stop and search powers.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has info that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6340/2 Mar.

 

