Police launch probe at HMP Bullingdon

Thames Valley Police are working with the prison service and have launched an investigation after a prisoner attacked his mother and officers during Monday afternoon visiting.

The assault is understood to of taken place during visiting times in front of a number of relatives and families as well as other prisoners.

Prison officers was seen to restrain a unnamed prisoner during the violent outburst that saw a number of officers also injured whist restraining the man, The Women who is understood to be the mother of the pensioner was treated by prison hospital heath care staff and then transferred tot he John Radcliffe Hospital for a check up.

The Administrative of Justice has been approached for comment on the incident,