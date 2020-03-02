Officers investigating a fatal collision in Hackney are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called to the junction of Amhurst Road and Bodney Road, Hackney, at 1.37pm on Sunday, 1 March to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A female motorcycle rider and her female pillion passenger were found injured.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

One of the women, aged 34, died at a short time later. The second woman, aged 30, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

There has been no arrest. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information, or footage of the events surrounding the collision, is asked to contact officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 020 8597 4874; alternatively call 101 and quote CAD3837/01Mar.