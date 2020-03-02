Man in his 20’s attacked with Acid and Stabbed in Walthamstow

A man has been stabbed and attacked with acid. Clothing belonging to the victim can be seen melted on the ground within the crime scene.

An investigation has been launched after a man was attacked with acid and stabbed a number of times. Emergency services were called to Queen Road in Walthamstow, just before 11pm on Sunday night. This comes as the second attack in capital within hours and within 5 miles of each other. Despite a section 60 order being in place following an earlier stabbing.

A Met Spokesman confirmed that officers are investigating a stabbing at 10.40pm in Queens Road Walthamstow. A substance was also sprayed at the victim, aged in his 20s, who has been taken to hospital.

The condition of the man stabbed has been assessed as not life-threatening. A Section 60 order remains in place for the borough of Waltham Forest until 6pm Monday Evening.

No arrest ha been made and witnesses or anyone with info requested to call 101 ref CAD 7654/mar01