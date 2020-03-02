Information is being sought by detectives after two men armed with weapons burgled a property in Paddock Wood.

Cash and jewellery were reportedly stolen during the incident which happened in Ashcroft Road, during the evening of Friday 28 February 2020.

The suspects entered the property at around 7.40pm. It is alleged one was carrying a knife and the other a small axe. A woman and three men were subjected to threats before the suspects left shortly after with items of jewellery, a quantity of cash and other personal effects.

Inspector Richard O’Toole of west Kent CID said: ‘Thankfully no one was injured during what would clearly have been a terrifying ordeal. We are treating this as an isolated incident and as part of our investigation are continuing to carry out a number of forensic checks and identify any possible CCTV opportunities. I would urge anyone who may have noticed a vehicle acting suspiciously around this time or who has any other information to contact us. If you have CCTV systems outside your homes please also check these. They may contain important evidence.’

The suspects are both described as white. One was around 5ft 6ins tall, of skinny build and aged in his early 20s. He was wearing dark clothing which concealed his face. The second man is described as being aged in his 30s and around 5ft 10ins tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue gilet and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/38261/20