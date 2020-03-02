Emergency services and Air ambulance called to a man in Shepard Bush

Police were to a business premise in Shepherd Bush at around 1.30pm on Monday after a man is believed to have carried out self harm on himself.

Emergency services attended following a call from staff member for concern for man.

Police, London Ambulance and the air ambulance attended.

A man in his 20’s was found in a room with some injuries to his upper part of his body at the premises.

Police believe that these injuries are self inflicted. The man was treated at the scene and has since been taken to hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesman for the Met Police said that they are not look for anyone else in connect with the incident.

