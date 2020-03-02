Home » Emergency services and Air ambulance called to a man in Shepard Bush
Emergency services and Air ambulance called to a man in Shepard Bush

2nd March 2020
Police were to a business premise  in  Shepherd  Bush  at  around  1.30pm on Monday after a man is believed to have carried  out  self harm on himself.

Emergency services  attended  following a  call from staff member for  concern for man.

Police, London Ambulance and the air ambulance attended.

A man in his 20’s  was found in a room with some injuries to his upper part of his body at the premises.

Police believe that  these  injuries are self inflicted. The man was treated at the scene and has since been taken to hospital.  The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesman for the Met  Police said that  they  are not look for anyone else in connect with the incident.

 

 

 

