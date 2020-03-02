Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler Roye in Croydon have arrested a man.

A 23-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 1 March, at an address in Croydon.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to Stroud Green Way, Croydon at 12.15an on Wednesday, 26 February.

Tyler Roye, 24 and from Croydon, was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital, but he died from his injuries at 2,46pm

His family has been informed.

A post-mortem examination was held on Thursday, 27 February and gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

Anyone with information or footage of the area before, during or after the incident, is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4868 or via 101 quoting CAD 71/26Feb.