Blaze rips though West Sussex recycling center for second time

West Sussex Fire Service have said they are currently dealing with a large fire at the Household Waste Recycling Site at Westhampnett near Chichester.

Smoke is spreading south east so will be visible from the A27.

Nearby residents should keep doors and windows closed for the time being.

Four fire engines and the control unit are currently on the scene.

Crews are working to put out the fire which involves 200 tonnes of waste.

West Sussex Fire advise fire is under control as of 8:30pm They have scaled the incident back and one fire engine and it will be on the scene overnight

Photo Credit West Sussex Fire Service