A burglar who admitted stealing cigarettes from supermarkets in east Kent has been jailed.

Three different Co-op stores in Ash, Westgate and Deal, were targeted by Daniel D’Age between April and August 2019. At each store he used tools to smash his way into the buildings and then carry the stolen goods away in a white duvet cover.

In total he caused an estimated £9,000 worth of damage, and stole £10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco.

The first store, in The Street, Ash, was burgled shortly after 11.30pm on 16 April 2019.

In the early hours of 27 August 2019 he burgled the store in Station Road, Westgate but left empty-handed when he couldn’t break open the cigarette cabinet.

The following day at around 3am, D’Age burgled the third store, in Beauchamp Avenue, Deal, stealing cigarettes and tobacco. Witnesses gave a description of the car D’Age had left the scene in and officers found him travelling along the A256 towards Ramsgate.

Refusing to stop, D’Age’s car was pursued by police as far as Garlinge where he got out of the car and tried to run away, but was found by officers hiding behind a bench in a garden.

An examination of the car revealed number plates, which had been reported stolen from another car the day before, taped over the real plates.

CCTV enquiries showed D’Age as responsible for the burglaries in Westgate and Deal, and a balaclava containing his DNA was found at the burglary in Ash.

D’Age, 35, of Gilbert Way, Canterbury, pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary as well as theft and dangerous driving and at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 27 February 2020 he was sentenced to one year in prison.

Senior investigating officer DS Jay Robinson said: ‘D’Age caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage during his stealing spree and his less-than-subtle approach clearly showed little concern for the mess and upset caused.

‘We know how devastating burglary can be to a business and officers will always aim to identify those responsible to bring them to justice.’