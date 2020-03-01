M3 motorway closed after HGV sheds its driveshaft

The M3 in Hampshire is closed eastbound between J10 and J9 near Winchester due to a lorry suffering a mechanical breakdown. The drive shaft has fallen from the vehicle and ruptured its fuel tank shedding 600 litres of diesel across the carriageway, in addition a secondary vehicle has collided with the drive shaft.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the solid black diamond symbol. Exit the M3 at J10 and at the rbt take the 3rd exit onto the A31. At the next rbt take the 2nd exit to continue north on the A31 to the rbt with the A272. Take the 1st exit to again continue.