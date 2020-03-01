Teenager Airlifted After Basing Hill Park Broad Daylight Stabbing Attack

Police were called to Basing Hill Park, NW11, by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 4.50pm on Sunday, 1 March to a report of a stabbing. Around 20 officers were scene at the park and Police through up a crime scene.

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital before being airlifted to hospital

An update on the condition is awaited and a crime scene remains in place

A section 60 has been authorised in the area of Childs Hill, Golders Green, Garden Suburb, Hendon, West Hendon, Dollis Hill and Mapesbury until 8.35am on 2 March.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

UPDATE: 7.50pm: The condition of the teenage boy found with stab injuries in Basing Hill Park has been assessed as non life-threatening. Enquiries continue. Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5111/01Mar