Search operation launched for Five overdue cavers in the Mendips

A search and rescue operation has been launched after five cavers have failed to return from an underground caving trip within the Miners on Somerset.

The cavers are understood to be members of the Shepton Mallet Caving club.

Avon & Somerset Search & Rescue, Avon & Somerset Constabulary South Western Ambulance Service and the fire service have all been mobilsed to the incident after the group were reported over due at round 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

The group were reported overdue after they failed to surface from the underground a trip in Somerset.

More to follow