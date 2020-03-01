Police Swarm fields in North Bersted after van found with dogs and no Driver

A number of police units from West Sussex seven in total have been reported along with an asset from the National Police air support service have been scrambled to a field in the North Berted near Bognor Regis.

A witness said that Seven Police cars pulled up on Chichester Way by the field started searching. A helicopter has also been using it’s night sun light to assist officers. It’s understood that the search relates to a van that has been found with three dog but no owner.

Other have taken to social media claiming the search relates to : The concerns for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who is missing from Chichester since Friday

James ‘Jim’ Urquhart has not been heard from since Friday morning (February 28) and the alarm was raised when he didn’t turn up as anticipated to a social engagement on Saturday evening.

Jim is described as white, of stocky build, with greying short brown hair, salt and pepper beard, grey-blue eyes and a Celtic tattoo on an upper arm. He may be wearing a blue duffle coat.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1383 of 29/02.

