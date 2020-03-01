Man stabbed to death in North London Blood Bath

A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in #Hendon, north-west London.

The man was attacked whilst he was driving a Silver VW Polo that ploughed into a number of parked vehicles

The Met Police say they were called at 9.00pm to Parson Street, #NW4. Despite efforts of Officers with trauma first aid kits and Advance paramedics from the LAS the made sadly passed away sometime later.

There have been no arrests and the suspect remains outstanding.

A crime scene remains in place. Forensic investigators are at the scene and have started searching the immediate area following a fatal stabbing on Saturday evening.