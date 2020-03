Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 5.05pm on Sunday, 1 March to reports of a stabbing in Longfield Ave Walthamstow, East London

A 20-year-old man was found with stab injuries. He was treated at the scene by Paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Police have put in a section 60 order for the whole of Waltham Forest until 9am on Monday 2nd March.