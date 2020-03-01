Home » Emergency Services called to suspected Acid attack in Lewisham
1st March 2020
Police, Fire and Ambulance have been scrambled to a route 54 bus on Lewisham High Street near to the fire station on Sunday evening.

A large emergency services presence in the area after a corrosive sustenance has been reported thrown at a man on a bus after an argument broke out. The bus has been sealed off and been made a crime scene. One man has been rushed to hospital and a man hunt has been started for the man who carried out the wicked attack.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said We’re working in #Lewisham High Street after a man in his 40s was assaulted and sprayed at around 9.20pm with an unknown substance. He has been taken to hospital for treatment (condition not thought to be life-threatening). No arrest yet. Witnesses pls call 101 ref 7135/01mar

