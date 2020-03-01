Delivery man robbed in Sittingbourne

Kent Police was called to a report of a robbery in Peregrine Drive, Sittingbourne at around 10pm on Saturday 29 February 2020.

Officers arrived at the scene where a man had suffered a serious injury to his hand, consistent with a knife wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Three people, reported to be wearing balaclavas, carried out the assault on the victim who was delivering a parcel to a residential address. Following the incident, the suspects left the area on bicycles, in the direction of Gaze Hill Avenue. The victim has also reported his mobile phone stolen.

Police at the scene carried out local enquiries including the review of available CCTV. No arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information, who has not yet been in contact with Kent Police, should call 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/38742/20.