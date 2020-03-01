A youth has been charged following robberies at Currys PC World stores in London.

The 16-year-old boy from Greenwich was charged on Saturday, 29 February, with two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to robberies at Currys PC World stores in Stone Lake Retail Park, SE7 on 25 February and at Sevenoaks Way, Orpington on 26 February.

The boy will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 March.

Enquiries are underway to trace a number of outstanding suspects in connection with both robberies.