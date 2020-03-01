A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Hendon.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, 29 February, to a report that a silver VW Polo car had collided with a parked car in Parson Street, NW4.



Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended and found a 24-year-old man inside the VW Polo. The man was suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a north London hospital where he died later that evening. The man’s next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

There have been no arrests. Urgent enquiries are underway, led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime, to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, said: “ We believe the victim was parked up in the silver VW Polo in the car park in Stratford Road, off Bell Lane, NW4, minutes before the collision took place in Parson Street. We believe he was attacked in the car park.

“It is likely that a number of witnesses in the Belle Vue Estate may have witnessed the attack. I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who knows anything about what happened, to make contact with my officers, all calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“The victim was arriving at the car park, in order to travel to work for a night shift. He had just left his girlfriend and newborn baby at home in Edgware 15 minutes earlier.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7686/Feb29.