80 year old Pensioner Dies in London Taxi Horror Crash in North London

A man in his 80’s has died following a horror crash in North London. The horrific scene shows a mangled London taxi following a collision.between the taxi and a minibus.

The collision took place on the Hyde Estate Rd, #Colindale NW9 on Saturday evening,

A man who is understood to be the driver the taxi in his 80s, has died at the scene. No arrest have been made and an investigation and enquiries continue to establish circumstances.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.