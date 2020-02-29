Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Thamesmead.

Officers were called at approximately 5.15am on Saturday, 29 February to reports of a blue Ford Focus ST car overturned at the roundabout on Western Way, junction with Central Way, SE28.

At this early stage, it is not thought that any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

London Ambulance Service attended.

One man – believed aged in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries continue to trace and inform next of kin.

Two other occupants of the car – both men, believed aged in their 20s – were taken to hospital for treatment; at this stage it is not thought their injuries are life threatening.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Road closures remain in place at Western Way at the junction with Central Way.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage of the events surrounding the collision, is asked to contact officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 0208 285 1574; alternatively call 101 and quote CAD1603/29Feb.