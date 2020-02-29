Do you know who carried out this attack?

A woman is recovering today after being “punched and kicked” in The Pink Toothbrush nightclub in Rayleigh last night.

Dannielle Briggs recalled what happened to her in the nightclub: “Out of the blue I was punched until I fell down and then I was kicked in the face repeatedly by a man.

“It was completely unprovoked. The police were informed and took me to the hospital where I had to have a CT scan and my ear cleaned up.

“If anyone saw it or knows who the man is, I’d really appreciate any information.”

In 2018 the nightclub’s licence was reviewed by the council after Essex Police raised concerns about violence at the venue.

The owners of the club then agreed to install more CCTV cameras and fit door staff with body worn cameras. All door staff who were working for the club via a third party agency were also required to undertake a refresher course on physical intervention.