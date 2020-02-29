Yellow weather warning issued for Kent and South East

A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales which might lead to travel disruption.
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.
Strong winds will move into south-western parts of England and Wales by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon