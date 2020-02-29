Yellow weather warning issued for Kent and South East

A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales which might lead to travel disruption.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Strong winds will move into south-western parts of England and Wales by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon