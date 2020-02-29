Six fire crews from two fire services tackle Tunbridge blaze

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the basement of a commercial premises in Calverley Road, Tunbridge Wells.

Six fire engines attended, including two fire engines from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, compressed air foam, smoke curtains and a fog spike to extinguish the blaze and stop the flames from spreading. Immediate neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Two casualties were treated by firefighters for minor smoke inhalation. It’s believed the incident was caused accidentally when faulty cabling set fire to paper stored in the basement.

The flames spread to the first floor, with some smoke damage caused to the second floor and neighbouring properties.