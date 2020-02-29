Home » Police called to the Overbridge at Longfield Station to a distressed male
Police called to the Overbridge at Longfield Station to a distressed male

29th February 2020
Police were called to Longfield Station after reports  distressed male on the over bridge who had ripped a large road sign off and was then threatening to jump on to the tracks.

Police were alerted to the male just after 11:30 Friday Night.

Power was turned off and trains  in the area halted whist BTP and Kent Police attended.

One male was detained at the station under the Mental Heath Act.   A train at Longfeild station was held for around 80 minutes whist police dealt with the incident.

Southeastern Trains advised buses were being  sent to Longfield to assist the passengers on their onward journey.

