Park Lane crash involving an Uber Police car and a lamp post

Traffic along London’s iconic Park Lane came to a standstill on Saturday afternoon after a major collision between a Metropolitan Police vehicle and a London licensed private hire vehicle.

Images of the aftermath show the white Toyota Prius crushed between the police car and a lamppost.

Fire crews from the LFB were called to the incident that has seen part of the road closed due to reports that persons were reported trapped in the vehicle.

Details of what actually happened are yet to surface but those who witnessed the serious collision say the Uber was driving wrong way on Park Lane and crashed into a police car.

How is that even possible?

There are no current reports of injury.

Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.