Mars Wrigley UK is recalling Revels pouches as they may contain small pieces of metal due to a mechanical breakdown. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details Revels Pack size 101g pouches Batch code 006C2SLO00 and 006D1SLO00 Best before 31 January 2021

This product may contain pieces of metal which makes the product unsafe to eat.

Mars Wrigley UK is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.