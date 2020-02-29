Mars Wrigley UK is recalling Revels pouches as they may contain small pieces of metal due to a mechanical breakdown. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details
|Pack size
|101g pouches
|Batch code
|006C2SLO00 and 006D1SLO00
|Best before
|31 January 2021
This product may contain pieces of metal which makes the product unsafe to eat.
Mars Wrigley UK is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.
Our advice to consumers
If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, contact Mars Wrigley Consumer Care team on 0800 952 0084, by email at www.mars.co.uk/contactus or by post at FREEPOST MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY UK LTD to arrange its return for full reimbursement.