Manhunt launched for Canterbury sex attacker

Officers have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist in their investigation into a sexual assault in Canterbury.

A woman who was walking along Barton Mill Road reported has reported that a man spoke to her during the early hours of Saturday 22 February 2020. Shortly afterwards she was assaulted near the River Stour. The incident is understood to have taken place at some point between 1.15am and 2.30am.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who witnessed anything suspicious in the Barton Mill Road area during the early hours of 22 February, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/35061/20.