Man fighting for his life after bloodbath in Kingston

An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Kingston.

Police were called at around 3.40am on Saturday, 29 February, to reports of an incident in Wood Street, Kingston.

Officers attended and found a man suffering stab injuries. Officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service. The man, thought to be aged 19, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Next of kin are aware.

Two men – aged 20 and aged 18 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A man has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the incident; his condition is not thought to be serious – remains in custody.

A crime scene remains in place in Wood Street and officers will be on patrol in Kingston town centre throughout the day. Anyone with information or who has concerns is urged to speak to them or contact their local policing team.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue by officers from the South West Command Unit. Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or who has images or footage of the incident, to contact them.