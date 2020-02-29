M25 motorway closed after woman is involved in a hit and run

PThe M25 is currently closed clockwise between Junction 8, Reigate & Junction 10, Wisley this morning (Saturday 29 February) after the body of a woman was discovered on the carriageway shortly after 06:15am.

Sadly the 36 year-old woman died at the scene, her family has been informed.

Sergeant Andy Audsley from the Roads Policing Team said: “We are trying to establish how the woman, who was a pedestrian, came to be injured in the carriageway. We believe that she may have been involved at some stage in a collision with a vehicle that did not stop at the scene.

“We are asking anyone who saw the woman who was wearing a maroon coat and trousers to call us immediately on 101 quoting P20048965”.

The road will be closed to allow a thorough investigation to take place and we would advise drivers to follow diversion signs that are in place.

We’d like to thanks motorists for their patience.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference P20048965.