Drug and weapon charges have been made against a Hythe man after Kent Police officers stopped a vehicle he was travelling in.

Steven Rimmer was pulled over by a patrol from the Folkestone Community Policing Team in Brambley Crescent, Hythe, at around 10.50am on Friday 28 February 2020. He was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and policing teams are reported to have later uncovered two tasers following a search of a hotel room.

The 31-year-old, of Frampton Road, has been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing a knife in a public place.

He appeared Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Saturday 29 February and has been remanded in custody to next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 30 March.