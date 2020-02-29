British-iranian Woman Detained In Iran Suspects She Has Contracted Coronavirus In Prison

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran since 2016, has said he suspects she has contracted coronavirus in prison.

The prison is avoiding confirming whether Nazanin has coronavirus – but I would be surprised if she doesn’t. There are enough symptoms, and the authorities are just too reluctant to see,” Richard Ratcliffe said.

The Free Nazanin Campaign said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also believed she had contracted the virus, which has caused thousands of deaths globally since its outbreak in central China last month.

More than 85,000 people worldwide have been infected with coronavirus. Most of the 2,850 deaths have been in China, where the outbreak began last year.