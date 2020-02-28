Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the whereabouts of a suspected burglar.

Officers investigating six burglaries in Uxbridge and Harrow believe that Cedric Cawthorne, was involved in the offences.

It is believed Cawthorne is currently in the Uxbridge or Harrow area.

Detective Constable Nick Deakin, of the West Area Proactive Crime Squad, said: “We have strong evidence that Cawthorne is linked to a number of residential burglaries that took place in Uxbridge and Harrow from September to December last year.

“Burglary is an extremely distressing offence and we would like to arrest Cawthorne before another offence occurs.”

Anyone who has any information about Cawthorne’s whereabouts is asked to call 07741 703004. You can also contact police via Twitter at @MetCC, quoting Cad 5497/25fEB.