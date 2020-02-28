Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford.

A woman in her 80s reported that she was shopping in Sports Direct in Ashford High Street on Saturday 18 January 2020 when her purse, containing a bank card, was stolen between 11am and 11.30am.

The victim reported there were unauthorised transactions on her bank account later that same day.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the woman pictured and also anyone who may have information about the theft or card fraud is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/11541/20.