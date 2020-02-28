Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a teenage boy last seen in Maidstone.

Erwin Juzi, aged 17, was last seen in the town centre area on Friday 14 February 2020 and is described as being 5ft 10 in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Erwin is believed to have connections to the Croydon and Dagenham areas of London, and also the West Midlands and West Mercia.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Erwin or anyone who knows where he may be to get in touch.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting reference 14-0632.