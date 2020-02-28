Kent autism charity helped by police property fund

A charity which helps people with autism has received a boost from the Kent Police Property Fund.

The Kent Autistic Trust, which provides support to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder, has been given £500 raised from the auction of seized property.

Detective Chief Inspector Tristan Kluibenschadl, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, presented a cheque for the amount to the charity’s Autism Information Advisor Wendy Boorman at Margate Police Station.

Items seized during police operations are auctioned off by the fund and officers can apply to a panel to give some of the proceeds to a charity of their choice.

DCI Kluibenschadl said: ‘The property fund is an excellent way for Kent Police to support local charities. For officers to be able to secure funds for charities close to their hearts makes it even more worthwhile.’

DCI Kluibenschadl is a co-ordinator for The National Police Autism Association and an ambassador for autism within the workplace for Crystal Clear, Kent Police’s disability support group.

The Kent Autistic Trust was set up in 1989 and now runs registered care services, day centres, outreach and respite services for young people and adults with autism and their families.