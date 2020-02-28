Fire crews called to flooding at upmarket office block in City of Westminster

Fire crews have been mobilsed to tackle flooding after an internal pipe has failed, causing a large amount of water damage within an office block in the centre of London.

Crews were called to the open office block on Howick place just before 6am on Friday morning.

A number of resources have been mobilsed to the tackle the flooding on the second floor of the building.

The official cause of the flood is currently unknown but flood water has also caused the internal fire alarm system to activate

More to follow