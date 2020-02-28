Home » Fire crews called to flooding at upmarket office block in City of Westminster
28th February 2020
Fire crews have been mobilsed  to tackle flooding after  an internal pipe has  failed, causing  a large amount of water damage within an office block in the centre of London.

Crews were called to the open office block on Howick place just before 6am on Friday morning.

A number of resources  have been mobilsed to the tackle the flooding on the second floor of the building.

The official  cause of the flood is currently unknown but flood water  has also caused the internal fire alarm system to activate

More to follow

