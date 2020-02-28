A1 Barnet Bypass Southbound likely to remain closed for several hours due to a jackknifed HGV

A1 Barnet Bypass Southbound is closed due to a jackknifed HGV. Traffic is being diverted off at South Mimms (J1). Police are working with with Highways England and the Environment agency to manage a large diesel spill and clear the road. The closure is likely to remain for several hours.

Recovery efforts still are ongoing The road will remain closed for sometime due to the damage caused to the road surface.

Diversion details will be updated when confirmed. There is also an unconnected planned roadworks closure of the M25 anti-clockwise between Junction 23 and Junction 22.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route .