A drug dealer who travelled from London to sell heroin and crack cocaine in Ramsgate has been jailed.

Cameron Johnson, of Frinton Road, Plaistow, was arrested by Kent Police officers investigating the ‘Reds’ county drugs line.

The 22-year-old admitted supplying heroin and crack cocaine and was jailed for four years at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 25 February 2020.

Messages were sent to a drug user in Ramsgate from Johnson’s phone on Monday 30 December 2019 offering ‘new whisky and brandy’, code words for drugs.

His Vauxhall Insignia was then spotted in the Ramsgate area on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Officers from Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police carried out a warrant at his home in east London on Thursday 23 January 2020.

They found a phone used to send hundreds of messages offering drugs, as well as a small quantity of cocaine in his car.

Detective Constable Jonathan Heard, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘The drugs Johnson was ferrying into Thanet would have brought misery to the lives of users and their families.

‘We are determined to shut down county lines networks and this sentence shows that prison awaits those bring who class A drugs into Kent.’