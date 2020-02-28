Emergency services have been scrambled to Acton station in West London

Acton station has been evacuated “immediately” after a person was hit by a train this evening.( Friday)

The people on the train are also about to be evacuated following a very sad incident that has taken place at the main line station in West London.

A person has struck and hit by a train whilst it passed through the station.

The tragic incident is understood to have happened just after 7.30pm on Friday evening.

All trains have been grounded whilst Emergency services attend to the incident.

More to follow

Fire crews from the LFB have also been sent to the incident to assist with the recovery operation.