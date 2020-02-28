Home » Emergency services have been scrambled to Acton station in West London
Emergency Services Have Been Scrambled To Action Station This Evening
Emergency Services Have Been Scrambled To Action Station This Evening

Emergency services have been scrambled to Acton station in West London

28th February 2020
1 Min Read

Acton station has been evacuated “immediately” after a person was hit by a train this evening.( Friday)

The people on the train are  also about to be evacuated following a  very sad incident  that has taken place at the main line station in West London.

A person has  struck and   hit by a train whilst it  passed through  the  station.

The tragic incident is understood to have happened just after 7.30pm on Friday evening.

All trains have been grounded whilst Emergency services attend to  the incident.

More to follow

 

 

Fire crews from the LFB have also been sent to the incident to assist with the recovery operation.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures