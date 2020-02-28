Two dead and four injured in A27 horror crash

Two people died and four others were injured following a two-car collision on the A27 near Chichester on Thursday evening (27 February).

Emergency services from Sussex and Hampshire, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene west of the Fishbourne roundabout about 10.10pm.

Two cars – a white Ford Focus and a purple Renault Zoe – had left the road and crashed into trees alongside the eastbound carriageway.

An 80-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman from Chichester, who were passengers in the Zoe, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Focus – a 27-year-old man from Emsworth – suffered potentially life-threatening head injuries and was taken to Southampton Hospital.

The other occupants of the Zoe suffered minor injuries and were taken to Portsmouth Hospital for treatment.

A section of the eastbound carriageway was closed until about 8am on Friday (28 February) while recovery and investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either of the cars in the time leading up to it or who has dash cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Larkhill.