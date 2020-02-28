Storm Jorge now classed as Weather Bomb set to Batter the UK

Storm Jorge now classed as WEATHER BOMB bringing ‘severe’ weather warning that is expected to hit the UK at around 3pm on Saturday.

Winds will start to pick up on Saturday afternoon after heavy rain with whipping gales bringing a bitter windchill, according to the Met Office.

Parts of the country could see up to five inches of rain fall by the end of Saturday – around two months’ worth.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “By midday on Saturday we could have seen around 120mm of rain in parts with around 30 to 50mm widely.