Police Recover Loaded Gun During Armed Stop In Fight Against Postcode Gang War In Tottenham

In an area that is currently fighting a gang postcode war that resident make claim that the Police have lost control of.

Armed Police officers carried out a dramatic stop on a white VW Polo on The Roundway in Tottenham on Thursday evening.

The road was closed in both directions during the operation and remained closed for a number of hours. Police also recovered the vehicle for further examination. The closure was removed just after 3am on Friday morning.

Residents said ten police vehicles including armed officers were seen descending on the area to make an arrest an active member of the MPK gang who is terrorising locals. Police have no control around here the gangs run it.

A suspected gunman was detained as part of the response.

Following a search of the vehicle a loaded hand gun that had been used in crime was found with a number of bullets with one in the chamber ready to fire.

A number of other items were also recovered from the vehicle that was forensically examined by officers.

A man has been arrested suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Two further raids where carried out at properties in the Tottenham area that Police refused to comment on

A spokesman for the Met Police refused to provide any details on the incident stating it not policy to go into details of an operation The spokesman went on to say “It was just an armed stop”.

If you have any information on firearms or where they are being stored contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

A Spokesman for the Met issued the following statement:Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after a vehicle was stopped in The Roundway, N17, in the early hours of Friday, 28 February.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and taken into custody.

A short time later, a warrant was issued at a property in Fairview Road, N15. A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has been taken into custody.