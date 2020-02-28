Police in Reading launch stabbing probe after person is stabbed at Bus stop

Police have launched an investigation after a stabbing at a bus stop at Norcote Road Tilehurst Reading.

The knife attack took place on Thursday evening in the Berkshire town. Police and Paramedics where called to a bus stop outside the Victoria pub. A person was treated an taken to hospital by Paramedics from South Central Ambulance service

Officers have been reviewing CCTV belonging to the pub. The shocked publican said that the attack was very worrying and hope Police catch the person involved.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment