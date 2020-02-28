Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of being involved in a violent attack in Uxbridge that left a man with life-threatening head injuries.

Detectives investigating an assault near a pub in Uxbridge High Street, shortly after 3am on Saturday, 17 August 2019, are releasing an image of a man they would like to identify and trace.

The victim of the assault, a 34-year-old man, was in a coma for 17 days after he suffered a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.

CCTV footage of the attack shows a man kicking and stamping on the victim’s head several times.

The victim is now out of hospital but has had to learn to walk again, and is still suffering physically and psychologically from the attack.

The main aggressor was quickly identified as Jay Fletcher, 28 of Ennerdale Close, Feltham.

He was arrested on Friday, 23 August 2019 and charged two days later.

On Tuesday, 25 February, Fletcher was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court, to 12 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of section 18 GBH with intent.

The judge ordered he must serve at least eight years of his sentence in jail.

A second man, who held the victim’s head so Fletcher could kick it, has yet to be identified.

Detective Constable Oliver Mallett, the lead investigator, said: “This was a shockingly brutal attack in which a man was repeatedly kicked in the head.

“I am glad that Jay Fletcher has been brought to justice for his part in the attack and will now spend at least eight years in jail.

“However, the other individual who took part in the assault has not been identified, and I would appeal for anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact us.

“This incident has left the victim with life-changing injuries and justice will not be fully achieved in this case unless we can arrest and prosecute both people involved in this attack.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1164/17AUG