Detectives investigating the murder of Li-Qing Wang, 35, at a residential address in Magnolia Close, E10 on 25 February have charged a man.

Yixing Song, 53 of Raleigh Road, N8 was charged on Wednesday, 26 February with murder.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 February where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 2 March.