Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision near Wrotham.

The incident took place at around 5.20am on Friday 28 February 2020 on the A20 London Road at its junction with Nepicar Lane, and involved a blue Renault Megane and a white Volvo articulated lorry.

The driver of the Megane, a man in his 20s, was treated for injuries and then conveyed to a London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are urging anyone who saw the car or the lorry in the moments leading up to the collision, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Witnesses can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798 538, quoting reference SM/LB/016/20. Alternatively email [email protected]