Gang make off with 15 watches valued in excess of £200,000 in Kingston Raid

Detectives investigating a burglary in Kingston where a number of high value watches were stolen are appealing for information.

Police were called at 7pm on Friday, 27 September 2019 to reports of a burglary at Fife Road, SW14.

The three thieves had broken into the property and ransacked an upstairs bedroom, taking the watches. The suspects were disturbed by a resident at the address. They fled via the rear of the property with as many as 15 watches valued in excess of £200,000.

The watches were a variety of makes including Rolex, Cartier, Ulysse nardin, Audemars Piguet, Jaeger Le Coulter and Chopard.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has been offered a high value watch at a reduced price or, who can identify any of the male’s pictured in the CCTV images.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 7030/27SEP19,